BOZEMAN, Mont. - A family driving home became stuck in the snow, and search and rescue crews were called out to get them out Tuesday.
The family called 9-1-1 after their car slid into some snow next to a steep drop off in the area of Nixon Gulch Rd. and Gallatin River Rd.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says the driver assessed the situation and determined a tow truck could not safely reach the car.
Search and rescue volunteers responded to the area with side by sides and ATV’s to assist the stranded family, and a helicopter from Lifeflight Network was able to find their exact location.
Crews were able to get the entire family down from their vehicle and they were taken home.
“Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone that with the heavy snowfall we have received this year to always travel prepared. Remember to bring warm clothing and have a communication device handy. Even the best equipment can fail in extreme weather so if you need assistance, please call 911 sooner rather than later,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
