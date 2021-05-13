Famous Southwest Montana ‘A River Runs Through It’ ranch sale pending

MANHATTAN, Mont. – The Climbing Arrow Ranch in Manhattan stretching across four different southwest Montana counties is in the process of being sold for $136,250,000.

The sale on the Swan Land Company real estate website would be one of the most expensive properties sold in the state. The listing is in a pending sale status meaning the seller has accepted an offer from a hopeful buyer, but the deal hasn't closed yet.

Most people will know the trestle bridge leading into Eagle’s Nest tunnel which served as an iconic setting for the 1992 movie ‘A River Runs Through It’ starring Brad Pitt, but the 79,582-acre ranch is home to large scale agriculture.

The ranch has five total units with commercial cattle farming, hay operation and excellent hunting and fishing opportunities.

