Farmented Foodsfounded by MSU alums selected for an entrepreneurship program

BOZEMAN- Two Bobcat graduates Vanessa Williamson and Vanessa Walsten, are the co-founders of Farmented Foods based out of the Bozeman area.
Walsten and Williamson were two Montana State alums selected to participate in the LaunchPad Lift program which helps college business ventures from the U.S. succeed in their startup companies.
Farmented Foods aims to eliminate unnecessary food waste by purchasing excess crops from local farmers, processing the vegetables, and then creating a variety of products from them.
The crew of Bobcats will receive a $10,000 grant, along with mentoring, peer networking, and education on advanced startup topics such as fundraising, growing sales, and making executive hires.
Farmented Foods got its start in 2016 when Walsten and Williamson teamed up for a class project in an interdisciplinary farm-to-market class.
As partners for the class’s final project, they were paired with a local organic farmer and tasked with creating a value-added product for his farm.
Right now, Farmented Foods offers four products – dill sauerkraut, radish kimchi, spicy carrots, and salsa – that are sold in approximately 35 stores and restaurants across Montana and Wyoming.
