BOZEMAN, Mont. - Members of one family at the 2022 Montana State University homecoming football game this weekend will take the stage and to the skies.
Emily Fraser, a first-year student at Montana State University, will be singing the national anthem while her dad, Capt. Billy “Kid” Fraser, a wing commander of the Tactical Support Wing based in Fort Worth, Texas, flies over the homecoming football game against Idaho State, MSU announced.
"Having the opportunity to share the flyover is a cool thing no matter where you are, but to fly over a stadium that you went to all of your younger life watching Bobcat games and where your daughter is singing the national anthem for her school– I don't think that it gets any better than that,” Billy Fraser said.
Billy Fraser is retiring in early 2023, and this weekend’s visit will mark the first time he has been able to make it back to Bozeman since his family moved in June.
MSU says Emily Fraser has had a passion for singing and performing for as long as she remembers and that she says the opportunity is surreal.
She plans to pursue a degree in political science in the College of Letters and Science.
You can catch the flyover just before kickoff at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 8.
You can read the full story from Montana State University on their website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.