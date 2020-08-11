BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman filmmaker is breaking barriers to create what's likely the first movie ever filmed in Montana with an all-black lead cast. It's a passion project for writer/director/actor Nnamdi Kanaga, only 24 years old.
Kanaga was born in Nigeria but moved to Bozeman to study film and English at Montana State University. After years of studying, Kanaga is finally ready to share his world with others, and in his new film - The Hail Mary - he does exactly that.
"The film is generally me trying to do something I wish I had the opportunity to do, which is rekindle the relationship with my father," explains Kanaga. He lost his father in 2019. Kanaga only learned the more intimate details of his father's life - and the reasons why their relationship was so strained - after he was gone.
Kanaga focuses The Hail Mary on the relationship between the character Terrell Johnson and his father Darius Johnson, who is absent for much of Terrell's life. It follows the family through the generations, lifting the curtain on the elder Johnson's life as a dedicated soldier and a struggling father.
The "absent black father" trope certainly isn't new to television or movies. But as Kanaga sees it, it's often misunderstood or underexplored. Instead of trying to tiptoe around the issue, Kanaga confronts it directly in his film.
"I make this black man a three-dimensional character, see his backstory, see his life choices and his circumstances that have been presented to him," he explains.
Writing for the script began months before filming started, but the process was expedited after riots and rallies broke out around the country following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed at the hands of white police officers.
Kanaga had the vision of an all-black cast to tell the moving black story, but his ideas presented a challenge in majority-white Montana. Still, the young filmmaker accomplished his goal, with almost everyone in the cast and crew - outside of the two male leads - coming from within the state. Kanaga utilized social media, his own personal network and word of mouth to find the right black actors for the roles.
Casting the right people to appear onscreen was a key point for telling Kanaga's story, even if it meant that they didn't have any acting background at all, like Tinesha Ersland.
Ersland, a longtime Gallatin Valley resident, and Kanaga met when the director was planning to cast her son in another film. When he started casting The Hail Mary, Kanaga knew who he wanted to play the lead female character.
"He just asked me to read some lines for it and then just asked me to do it!" Ersland recalls, laughing. She eventually accepted, taking on the role of Cicely, a woman in the middle as mother to Terrell and wife of Darius.
Kanaga and his team ended up doing what might have seemed impossible: filming a movie in Montana centering on an all-black lead cast, all in the middle of a pandemic.
"I think that's just really important for everybody to see, no matter what color you are, like just to have that representation," says Ersland. "Because there are a lot of people of color that live in Montana that maybe aren't always represented."
The film, Kanaga's first feature-length, was filmed over the course of five days last month in Livingston and Bozeman. The story is set in Montana, a place that Kanaga hopes to spend many more years of his life capturing through his movies.
The crew was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it didn't stop some notable supporters from jumping behind the project. Climbing legend and Bozeman resident Conrad Anker has thrown his support behind Kanaga, picking up an assistant producer credit for his help along the way. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin has financially backed the film. And Helena mayor Wilmot Collins, the first black mayor of any city in Montana, appears in a small cameo role.
The Hail Mary is currently in post-production, and Kanaga says he hopes to have some kind of premiere at the end of this year of the beginning of 2021.