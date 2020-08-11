Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. TONIGHT, WINDS DECREASE BELOW 15 MPH AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, BUT REMAIN BREEZY AT THE MID-SLOPES AND RIDGETOPS. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT, WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RECOVERY. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY, AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE MODERATE TO POOR HUMIDITY RECOVERY COULD HINDER FIRE CONTROL EFFORTS OVERNIGHT, ESPECIALLY ON THE MID-SLOPES OF MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. && MOLDAN