Final day of Music on Main LIVE from the Rialto features The Dusty Pockets

BOZEMAN - To keep the tradition alive, the Downtown Bozeman Association continued with its 20th annual Music on Main summer concert series on Facebook Live and will host their last concert of the year at 7 p.m. on July 30, 2020.
Fans can watch the performance at the Bozeman Taproom, Union Hall Brewery, Bozeman Spirits Distillery, the Pour House, Pub 317, Rocking R Bar, and the Baxter Lobby Bar where masks are required and social distancing is highly encouraged.
Although the performance is streaming LIVE from Downtown Bozeman, the inside of the Rialto is a private event that is not open to the public.
The Rialto will have 50 people or less in attendance and in accordance with all health department and COVID-19 reopening guidelines.
August performance dates have been cancelled.
An instructional video of how to how to stream the performance at your home can be found here.
More information on Music on Main can be found here.