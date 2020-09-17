BOZEMAN- The HRDC's Streamline bus services are looking for the public’s input on new proposed routes at their final meeting via Zoom at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
The Transportation Management and Design, Inc. released the initial service recommendation report for HRDC’s Streamline Redesign 2020 project.
Public meetings started on Sept. 9, 2020, and the HRDC Transportation Director Sunshine Ross said that public comments so far have been very helpful, but they could use more input.
“We definitely are doing this because the city has changed and it’s growing and there’s new developments so there’s new areas that we hadn’t previously served that maybe are commercial areas or high-density residential areas and so we really want to be conscientious of that,” Ross explained.
According to Ross, this is the first major change to the routes in almost 15 years and before COVID-19 they were seeing close to a thousand rides per day.
“We’ve seen a lot of our routes struggle and sometimes have to miss part of the route because we’ve had to reset because we’ve gotten so far behind and that’s become more and more common and previously we would’ve only seen that in one bus, or the one route the yellow line, but we’re seeing it in almost all of them,” Ross said.
Ross said it’s not uncommon for smaller bus systems like theirs to go this many years without making adjustments, but said it’s uncommon for growing communities like Bozeman to not adjust every three to five years.
The new proposed routes are all part of a longer-term plan to better serve the community.
Their overall budget increased from $1.6 million to around $2 million thanks to federal dollars and the city of Bozeman.
Ross said the new proposed routes break even financially with the current routes and the increase will help with bigger purchases of new buses that funding partners help out with as well.
Community members can access a summary map of the proposed short-term routes and leave public comments here.
All Zoom meetings can be accessed here or you can call 1-669-900-6833 and enter the access code 6215759599# to listen in.
More information about Streamline can be found here.
More information about the HRDC can be found here.