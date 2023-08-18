Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * Affected area: Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions through tonight. * Timing: There will be a lull in the activity this morning, but then the worst conditions are expected this evening through late tonight. * Winds: West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. * Minimum humidities: 7 to 15 percent. &&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, and Sanders counties in effect until 12PM 8/18/2023 elavated particulate levels from wildfire smoke This alert will be updated again at 1200pm 8/18/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Columbia Falls, Helena, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Frenchtown, Libby, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Missoula are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us