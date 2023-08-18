BOZEMAN, Mont. - With the school year starting back up, parents are starting shopping for new clothes for their kids.
There are a lot of affordable clothing options in Bozeman, like Sacks Thrift Shop. They offer all kinds of kids’ clothes year-round, including coats, hats, gloves and scarves, as well as accessories students need like backpacks. Some kids’ items are marked as low as a dollar per piece.
“I'm sure most people are aware right now, just things are pretty expensive... And if you're going to college, that's expensive. So just having options for shopping is definitely important,” said Nicole Buettner, Sacks program manager.
Sacks is a nonprofit that partners with several other agencies in the Bozeman community, like the HRDC. They offer a voucher program that a partner agency can refer you to, or if you or someone you know is in need, you can go to the store and ask about the program.
Every six months, you can apply for the voucher. It gives you $50 worth of store credit to purchase essential items like clothing, shoes, housewares, outdoor gear and bedding. More information on the voucher program can be found here.
Once Upon a Child has a location in Bozeman, as well. They buy and sell gently used children’s clothing, toys and other products, ranging from babies all the way through seniors in high school. They also offer their clothes at affordable prices and offer a store credit program.
“Kids grow over the summer, and they are very quick growers, and we offer cash or credit. So, it's really nice when people come in and bring their stuff to us and sell to us. They can also use that store credit to go and buy new clothes for their kids, which is really cool,” said buyer Annette Potts.
Their goal is to be able to serve everyone in the community, she said. Besides regular day-to-day clothing, they also carry exercise gear for students who are participating in sports.
Saturday, August 19, the store will have a 1-year anniversary sale.
