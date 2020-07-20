Finishing touches being put on brand-new Gallatin High School

BOZEMAN- On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Bozeman residents will witness the grand opening of a second high school in Bozeman.
A bond passed in 2017 called for $125 million to build Bozeman’s second high school and modernize Bozeman High School due to the rising numbers of students in the Bozeman area.
The $93 million Gallatin High School sits on a 70-acre campus featuring a 750-seat performance auditorium that will be something completely new to high school students in Bozeman.
“It’s also something that we’re incorporating over at Bozeman High School, but it is the first space that actually has an auditorium, prior to that all of that was being utilized down at the Wilson building,” Todd Swinehart, facilities director of Bozeman Public Schools, said.
School performances for Bozeman students were originally shown at the Wilson Theater downtown.
For the school’s first year, the freshman, sophomores and juniors moving in will enjoy all of the same classes that Bozeman High School offers but with new and upgraded classrooms including a separated woodshop, metal shop, and auto shop.
A new design implemented throughout the hallways of Gallatin stresses the importance that learning is not only done in the classroom, but also socially throughout the school as chairs and tables are seen in the new oversized hallways.
More than 100 cameras along with automated locking doors were strategically placed throughout the school for safety reasons.
“We’re taking every aspect from every voice and making sure that they have part of this building and were making sure that they’re educational desire was recognized,” Swinehart said. “I think we made sure that we didn’t play favorites to any one part of the educational opportunities here.”
Because of its massive size, Gallatin High School has color coded each of its three floors and made sure that chairs and desks will match with their floors color code to make it easier for students and staff to navigate the new building.
Students roaming the hallways may notice a good amount of cords and wiring above them throughout the school which allows Gallatin High took keep up with the latest educational technologies.
On their website, Bozeman Public Schools released their “Roadmap to Opening” breaking down how kids may be taught in the fall here.
Swinehart mentioned that the remodel of Bozeman High School is still in its beginning stages as demolition is still taking place.