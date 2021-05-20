BELGRADE, Mont. - A fire at a car wash structure is believed to be intentionally set.

Central Valley Fire District and mutual aid units were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a multi-bay car wash that was under construction next to the Jackpot Casino at 6455 Jackrabbit Lane early in the morning on May 17.

According to Central Valley Fire District (CVFD), a fire engine arrived on the scene and began fire attack operations.

Other units involved in the incident include CVFD Engines 5-2, 5-3, Squad 5-1, Command 5-1 and Command 5-3, Bozeman Fire Truck 3, an AMR ambulance and the Belgrade Police Department.

Around 4:26 am the fire was controlled.

The primary construction type of the building was non-combustible concrete walls, however, the concrete forms were made of plastic and the roof was made of combustible wood construction.

The fire originated in the area that was designated to be the mechanical room and office areas according to the construction plans.

The fire reportedly started in a stack of boxes of plastic plumbing pipe on the south side of the mechanical room and traveled up the walls via the plastic concrete forms and into the combustible roof structure.

According to CVFD, evidence collected indicated that an unknown individual entered the mechanical room area near the boxes, ignited a fire in this area and fled the area through the same opening in the structure.

At this time the area of origin has been determined, however, the specific cause is under investigation.

The fire is being investigated as intentionally set/arson.

The investigation is being conducted by Central Valley Fire District and the Belgrade Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the investigating agencies listed.