BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire were on the scene of a basement fire on N 5th Ave. Thursday.
Off duty firefighters were requested to come in and staff reserve apparatus to ensure continuous coverage of the City of Bozeman for other emergency calls as they come in.
Crews were able to get control of the fire and worked on salvage and overhaul with a few hotspots in the basement and attic afterwards.
No injuries related to the fire have been reported.
No further information has been shared at this time.
