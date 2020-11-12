BOZEMAN - Crews responded to a fire at a residence on Wagon Boss Drive in Bozeman Wednesday night.
When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke flowing out the home with all the residents evacuated.
According to a Facebook post from the Hyalite Fire Department, smoke detectors informed the residents inside the home.
Crews located the fire that was contained in a bedroom closet and they were able to manage the fire within 10 minutes after getting there.
HFD writes one of the residents did a good job at keeping the fire contained by closing the bedroom door when they found it.
HFD received help from the Bozeman Fire Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. Other assistance was canceled once crews got a handle on the fire.