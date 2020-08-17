Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118. * TIMING...TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 5 TO 10 MPH. GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS LIKELY NEAR THUNDERSTORMS. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 18 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE MID 70S. * LIGHTNING...ISOLATED TO WIDELY SCATTERED STRIKES MAY CAUSE NEW FIRE STARTS TUESDAY EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. * THUNDERSTORMS...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY DRY. * OUTFLOW WINDS...GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&