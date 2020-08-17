YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park is increasing wildland fire danger to 'very high' Monday throughout the park.
A release from YNP's Public Affairs Office says there are currently no active wildfires and no fire restrictions in the park.
YNP is only allowing campfires in established fire pits in campgrounds and at some backcountry campsites.
Before leaving a campfire, YNP says all fires must feel cold when touched. To ensure a fire is out, YNP says, "soak, stir, feel and repeat."