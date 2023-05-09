LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Firefighters spent over nine hours on Monday putting out a fire that started early in the morning at a home on Pamajbo Lane in Livingston.
The cause of the fire is undetermined but Park County Rural Fire Chief Dann Babcox says they suspect it was caused by rags used for varnish in a shop connected to the home, which were near lithium battery charges.
All four occupants of the home made it out. 16-year-old Valon Easterbrooks was taken to the hospital for injuries and subsequently released.
Easterbrooks says he woke up around 4 a.m. to his uncle shouting, telling everyone to get out of the house. When Easterbrooks tried to leave through the front door, he was knocked back by a blast of fire onto a melting couch, where he suffered burns on his back and hands. He ultimately had to leave through his bedroom window.
Once he got out, he ran to the next-door neighbor’s house and started knocking until she answered the door, when he told her to call the fire department.
Fire crews arrived soon after and immediatelystarted working on containment and putting the fire out, said Lieutenant Kim Dell.
Another neighbor, former firefighter Joe Copenhaver, happened to be awake when he heard the call come in on the fire page, he said. He went outside to see what was happening and take pictures.
Flames were reaching 40-50 feet in the air and the whole house was engulfed, he said. Fire also scorched trees surrounding the home, which now stand blackened and leafless.
Three pets occupied the home, as well. One dog was outside and survived, Easterbrooks said. They also have a cat that was unaccounted for as of Monday afternoon, and another dog that did die in the fire.
The Red Cross has been in touch with the family to help them, according to a Facebook post from Chief Babcox.
For now, the family has a travel trailer to stay in, Easterbrooks said.
