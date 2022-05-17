BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman is doing some spring cleaning this month and flushing out over 500 fire hydrants.
Fire hydrants located east of 19th Ave and near the northeast section of Main Street will be worked on.
The city said that during the flowing process you may notice pressure changes and water discoloration but they said, don't worry it will only last a few hours.
Bozeman Water and Sewer Assistant Superintendent Pat Simon said they conduct fire hydrant testing annually for many reasons.
"One of the reasons is to ensure serviceability to the hydrant and make sure nothing is broken or leaking. Vehicles do hit them and we have found a few that are broken already this year and then another thing would be water quality," Simon said.
On one warm day, the city said they can flow around 25 hydrants.
If you have any questions you can jump over to the cites website, here.
