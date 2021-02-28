Fire in Belgrade destroys home over the weekend

BELGRADE, Mont. - A house fire destroyed a home in Belgrade over the weekend.
The Central Valley Fire District was dispatched to the structure fire around 8:30 Saturday morning at the River Rock subdivision.
A mother and her three children were able to escape.
Neighbors in the area were able to help remove a litter of puppies from the residence and two people were affected by smoke inhalation and treated on the scene.
Central Valley Fire Marshal Bruce Hennequin said the structure was a total loss.
The fire investigation revealed that a child started the fire with a cigarette lighter.
There will be no criminal charges and the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross during this time.
A Go-Fund-Me page has been created to help the family who lost everything overnight that you can view or donate to here.