Wheeler Mountain Fire burning .8 acres near Gallatin Gateway
Photo courtesy of Custer Gallatin National Forest

UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 8 P.M.

An additional fire was reported this afternoon near Blacktail Peak, according to Custer Gallatin National Forest.
 
The Blacktail Fire is reportedly less than an acre in size. Crews will continue suppression efforts.
 
The Wheeler Mountain Trail (FS Trail #477) will remain closed to public use.
 
Firefighters will continue to monitor both fires throughout the night.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crews are trying to extinguish the Wheeler Mountain Fire burning on Wheeler Mountain 7-miles south east of Gallatin Gateway in the Bear Creak area Monday.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest said in a release the fire was reported the night of Sunday, July 4 around 7 p.m.

Right now, the fire is burning .8-acres in heavy timber and thick brush on steep, rugged terrain. 

At this time, Wheeler Mountain Trail is closed. Crews are using Big Bear Lake for water, and CGNF asks the public to keep out of the area.

There is currently some rainfall over the fire. CGNF said crews are trying hard to make as much progress as possible on the fire Monday in hot, dry and windy weather conditions forecasted this week. 

No structures are threatened, and the cause is under investigation.

