BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has updated fire restrictions for managed properties in several counties.
Fire restrictions have been rescinded for FWP properties in Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties, according to a release.
These counties were previously under Stage I fire restrictions.
Stage I fire restrictions at FWP sites ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed.
Fireworks are always prohibited at FWP sites.
For more information, you can visit mtfireinfo.org.