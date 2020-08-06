BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rural fire departments are keeping their eyes on the sky as Montana enters fire season under a fire weather watch, the stage before a red flag warning.
It's the grassland and wheat fields that are most at risk. Each acre of farming land that is burned costs a farmer around $300. And when there's a dangerous combination of flames and wind, local firefighters have seen as much as $300,000 worth of land and product go up in flames in less than five minutes.
Montana's mountains still have some moisture from this year's snowfall, but the Gallatin Valley is very, very dry. While it hasn't seen any large fires yet this year, small fires have been sparking for weeks.
Central Valley Fire District covers 200 square miles of the valley, and they're doing what they can to stop fires before they start. This week, they quit issuing burn permits due to the area's extremely dry conditions.
"In this particular case, we have low humidity, high heat, winds, and lightning that are forming," explains Central Valley Fire Chief Ron Lindroth. "I would anticipate over the next month that the fire season will traditionally get hotter and drier."
For every call Central Valley gets right now, they're bringing along their water tanker as a precaution. It will help them get a fire out as soon as possible.
To help firefighters put flames out before they get out of control, Lindroth says they rely on calls from the public. He also urges people to use common sense and be careful when driving over grass during this time of the year, since that can easily spark a fire. Anyone building a campfire should be extra cautious about the area where they build the fire and that they take care to fully put it out.