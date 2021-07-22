UPDATE: JULY 22 AT 12:52 P.M.
A Fire Weather Watch will be in place Friday over the Goose Fire as variable wind gusts may reach 50 miles-per-hour.
The fire received .2-inches of rain Wednesday afternoon with lightning ground strikes in the area surrounding it. Although the fire received some rain, the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5 (NRIMT 5) said in a release the fuel moisture values remain unusually minimal for this season.
NRIMT 5 said there is minor fire activity predicted today with a 2 to 3-hour burn period. Most of the burn activity is predicted to happen around noon taking place in the heavy timber.
A cold front will arrive to the fire with powerful winds and thunderstorms in the afternoon. After the cold front will be drier air bringing hotter temperatures and low relative humidity in the low teens.
On Thursday, crews will ready line and do a minor burn operation along the border to contain a part of concentrated heat north of Otter Lake, according to NRIMT 5.
Crews with heavy machinery are expecting to finish line building southwest of Hoodoo Pass and along Forest Service Trail 6410, northbound. Hand crews will finish the rest of the line into the West Fork River providing ground area for upcoming burnout operations on the western flank.
Crews are still mopping up heat remaining along the north, east and south parts of the fire. They are doing isolated burnout operations within the Meridian Creek drainage, and a helicopter will drop water over the area where there is dense timber.
The fire is measured at 7,262 acres with 42-percent containment as of Thursday.
UPDATE: JULY 21 AT 9:25 P.M.
The Goose Fire received 0.20 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon with lightning ground strikes in the area surrounding the fire.
Rain showers and thunderstorms are still possible Wednesday evening into the next day, according to an update. However, by Friday, temperatures are expected to rise again, placing a Fire Weather Watch into effect.
Most fire activity occurs around noon with some torching in heavy timber areas. Crews continued to "mop-up" residual heat along the north, east and south sides of the blaze, increasing completion to 42%.
UPDATE: JULY 21 AT 8:42 A.M.
The Goose Fire is now measured at 7,247 acres as of Wednesday morning.
Tuesday's thunderstorm gave the fire little precipitation, and the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5 (NRIMT5) said in a release lightning ground strikes were found nearby.
Crews built another line for a possible burn-out operation with the purpose of containing a small area of concentrated heat in the northeast. Crews are searching for other possible opportunities to build fire lines southwest of Hoodoo Pass and along Forest Service Trail 6410 north into the West Fork Madison River for future burn-out operations on the western flank.
NRIMT5 said the fire is now 34-percent contained after crews mopped up heat remaining along the north, east and south parts of the fire Tuesday. Helicopters dropped water over the north part of the fire where it was burning in heavy timber. Crews looked for spot fires but did not find heat outside the fire perimeter.
Wednesday, crews will still mop up with the intention of raising the depth of the "cold black" inward from the established fire lines. NRIMT5 said crews need to thoroughly mop up areas with heavy duff and ground fuels prone to holding remaining heat.
Temperatures may reach high 70s Wednesday with clear skies in the morning and small chance of scattered rain in the afternoon. There may be wind gusts of up to 25 miles-per-hour, and relative humidity staying in the mid 20s.
Wind gusts may top 30 miles-per-hour with relative humidity in the low teens Thursday bringing a cold front into the area.
NRIMT5 said the good overnight relative humidity will hinder fire activity through the afternoon. However, clear skies and lower humidity might make fuels become more flammable in the days ahead. Smoldering will persist in heavy fuels with possible torching and short crown runs.
UPDATE: JULY 20 AT 9:15 A.M.
Severe and more powerful storms are forecasted over the Goose Fire Tuesday with potential hail, 50 miles-per-hour wind gusts, heavy downpour and lightning.
Crews are continuing to experience mechanical problems and poor weather conditions are hindering the ability to conduct infrared mapping over the fire's perimeter the previous two nights.
The fire acreage remains at an estimated 6,388.
The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5 said crews will center their attention on mopping up heat remaining on the fire's edge to prevent the danger of fire spotting and burning across their lines.
Crews are doing burn-out operations to contain the fire along the Brimstone Trail in the southwest part.
NRIMT5 said crews are observing the fire's advancements in places they did burn-out operations over the weekend in the north part. They have found and suppressed a few areas of unburned , green fuels.
On Monday, a heavy equipment crew finished line construction linking east of Snowshoe Pass to an existing designated line along Brimestone Trail. NRIMT5 said heavy equipment will resume this effort along the ridgeline, going down into the West Fork Madison area.
UPDATE: JULY 19 AT 8:02 P.M.
The Incident Meteorologist is forecasting several surges of thunderstorms in the area this evening with stronger, more severe storms on Tuesday.
A red flag warning will remain in effect until midnight.
The fire is 24% contained and estimated at 6,388 acres in size, according to a release.
Crews are continuing to monitor the fire's progress and have been conducting burnout operations along the north end of the fire over the past few days.
Southwest fire area crews are also conducting burnout operations, as necessary.
As a precautionary measure, crews placed sprinklers and water handling equipment near structures in West Fork Cow Camp.
Crews continue to mop-up and secure the line in the east, removing residual heat and ensuring "cold black."
UPDATE: JULY 19 AT 9:35 A.M.
Crews finished burn-out operations on the northwest flank of the Goose Fire and cleared out unburned fuels between the designated fire line and fire's edge Sunday night.
The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5 (NRIMT5) said in a release ground crews and helicopters managed to suppress hot spots along the fire line. The fuel break were able to keep most of the fire on the ground and away from the tree crowns.
Crews on the southwest part were able to keep the fire north of Brimstone Trail by doing burn-out operations needed to keep along with the fire's advancement west.
According to NRIMT5, a heavy equipment team is building a fire line east of Snowshoe Pass to link it to the existing fire line along Brimstone Trail.
Crews evaluated West Fork Cow Camp structures by setting up sprinklers and water handling equipment as a precaution.
There was no infrared mapping due to mechanical problems Sunday night--fire remains covering 6,258 acres.
There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon to midnight Monday with threat of lightning and gusty and unpredictable winds of up to 45-miles-per-hour.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: JULY 18 AT 11:10 A.M.
Overnight, an infrared flight mapped the Goose Fire at 6,258 acres large.
The flight showed areas of heat in the southwest corner as well as along the west/northwest flank of the fire according to an update Sunday morning.
Helicopters helped ground crews by dropping water and crews successfully caught and secured several spot fires burning in the sage and grass on the northern edge of the fire.
Crews to the northwest will continue burn-out operations to eliminate unburned fuels between the established fire line and the fire’s edge, progressing to the forest switchback of Hoodoo Pass Road.
Crews in the southwest will continue to secure spots and keep the fire north of Brimstone Trail, conducting burn out operations as necessary to stay in-line with the fire's movement to the west Sunday.
In the east, crews will continue to mop-up and secure the line, cleaning up and removing residual heat.
A heavy equipment task force will relocate to the southwest corner of the fire via Landon Road, where they will construct line east of SnowshoePass, connecting to already established fireline along Brimstone Trail the update said.
Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are possible over the fire area Sunday afternoon, and the chance of thunderstorms increases early next week.
UPDATE: JULY 17 AT 8:02 P.M.
Crews successfully caught and secured about half a dozen small spot fires burning in the sage and grass on the northern edge of the Goose Fire.
Burn-out operations are being conducted by crews northwest of the fire to eliminate unburned fuels between the established fire line and the fire’s edge according to an update sent Saturday night.
A heavy equipment task force will relocate around to the southwest corner of the fire, where they will work from the west towards already established fire line along Trail #8388.
Crews in the east continued to mop-up and secure the line, cleaning up and removing residual heat.
UPDATE: JULY 17 AT 11:07 A.M.
Resources helped the Madison District with an initial attack response to a new fire reported northwest of the Goose Fire, in the Greenhorn Range Friday night.
A spot fire was also secured by crews near Meridian Creek Friday night according to an update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5 Saturday morning.
The update says the Goose Fire was most active in the Brimstone Creek area, and that resources will improve FS Road 6019 along Meridian Creek into West Fork Madison River, establishing a fuel break.
Crews will coordinate with local Forest officials to assess structures at West Fork Cow Camp.
Handline construction will continue to link the Cliff Lake Bench toward HooDoo Pass on the western edge of the fire the update said.
Crews will also continue to secure and mop-up on the eastern edge of the fire and monitor around structures and along the constructed lines throughout the fire area.
Helicopters should be able to assist ground crews with bucket drops and with monitoring fire progression Saturday due to clearer skies.
A slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon could bring gusty winds to the fire area.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 9:57 P.M.
According to an update, the fire is most active in the Brimstone Creek area.
Closures were expanded by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. You can view the complete closure order below:
Resources assisted the Madison District with initial attack response to a new fire reported in the Greenhorn Range, northwest of the Goose Fire.
With clearer skies in the coming days, helicopters will be available to assist ground crews with bucket drops and in monitoring fire progression.
As smoke moved out of the area Friday there was more active fire behavior. The fire is reportedly spreading about 1/2 a mile to a mile a day.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 11:29 A.M.
An update on the lightning-caused Goose Fire Friday morning says crews will "mop-up" areas of residual heat following the burnout along the northeastern edge of the fire, securing that portion of the line.
In addition, they are also scouting areas to extend existing handline west into Jackpine Road and will begin work to connect constructed line between Jackpine Road and the Meridian Creek area into the West Fort UTV trail.
On the southwestern flank, crews will work to keep the fire north of Trail #8388 by removing pockets of unburned fuel with isolated burning operations and mopping up hot spots.
Thursday evening, three more crews arrived and will join forces on the ground Friday morning.
Engine crews are patrolling and monitoring around structures and along the constructed lines, completing small burnout operations as needed to hold and secure the line and keep pace with the fire's movement.
With clearer skies, helicopters will be available to assist ground crews with bucket drops and with monitoring fire progression according to the update.
Smoke is anticipated to move out of the area Friday and sunnier skies and higher temperatures will begin a drying trend expected to last throughout the weekend.
UPDATE: JULY 15 AT 8:12 P.M.
The lightning-caused Goose Fire, burning near Hoodoo Pass, is 10% contained.
Extended area closures were also announced by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest to include the Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop and Cliff Point campgrounds.
According to a release, crews continued to secure and mop-up areas of residual heat from the burnout on Wednesday. They received additional resources as well, bringing their engine total to 13.
You find additional closure information online at www.fs.usda.gov.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 8:37 P.M.
The Goose Fire, located 32 miles south to southeast of Ennis near Hoodoo Pass is burning 4,700 acres.
On Thursday, a Red Flag Warning is in place for the area, effective from 2-9 p.m. due to a chance of thunderstorms that could bring lightning and winds up to 35 mph.
The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest announced extended area closures to include the Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop and Cliff Point campgrounds.
Reservation refunds will be processed by recreation.gov.
You can learn more about the closures by visiting www.fs.usda.gov/alerts.
Just a little reminder: The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is under Stage I fire restrictions, meaning campfires and stove fires are prohibited in the area, unless you are using permanent fire pits or grates within the developed recreation sites.
Smoking, unless in a vehicle, building or area three feet in diameter cleared of flammable materials, is also prohibited.
According to a release from NRIMT5, 200 personnel are on site with six engines.
The fire expanded west toward Hoodoo Pass and into the area surrounding Brimstone Creek. Crews worked to secure the northern perimeter of the fire and are making progress on establishing a wide fuel break.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 9:28 A.M.
The Goose Fire is currently covering 3,790 acres, and shifted along Forest Service Trail 8388 to the west/southwest, about 1/2 mile north of Elk Lake Tuesday.
A release from the Northern Rocky Incident Management Team 5 (NRIMT5) said the prescribed fire that was north of Elk Lake earlier this year and last year's fire east of the lake are helping slow down the Goose Fire from moving south. Also, the road and lake are making a barrier absent of vegetation.
NRIMT5 said the fire has not crossed the handline built on the southeast side of the fire west of Elk Lake Road.
On Wednesday, crews will dig a handline and water down the area with a hose in the northern flank to secure spot fires. Aerial resources will drop water along the northern portion to regulate the fire's movement.
Engine crews are keeping an eye on area structures, including around the lakes and along the road system north of Elk Lake Resort. NRIMT5 said heavy equipment makes daily improvements of 1/4 to 1/2 mile on setting up a fuel wind break, joining the road to the West Fork, to use for possible burn operations.
NRIMT said the fire is likely to smolder in heavy, dead fuels in the southeast area of the fire. The fire is expected to move south in the timber on the northwest side of Elk Lake in the Brimestone Creek area at a rate of about 1/4 to 1/2 mile daily.
NRIMT5 said they are expecting single and group tree torching and possible spotting distances of about 1/2 mile.
ENNIS, Mont. - The Goose Fire increased in size Monday through overnight due to strong winds and severely dry fuels.
The fire is located 32 miles south-southeast of Ennis near Hoodoo Pass.
According to a release from the Northern Rocky Incident Management Team 5 (NRIMT5), crews will monitor areas to extend existing handline near the south region of the fire Tuesday.
Crews will dig a handline and water down the area with a hose in the northern flank to secure spot fires. Aerial resources will drop water along the northern portion to regulate the size of the fire.
Engine crews will work to monitor structures in the area, NRIMT5 said.
There will be a public meeting held virtually on the Goose Fire Facebook page from 7 to 8 p.m.
The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest entered Stage 1 fire restrictions Monday. Campfires and stove fires are banned with the exception of using a designated fire pit or fire grate within established recreational areas. There are also restrictions on smoking outside of a vehicle or within 3-feet diameter of flammable materials.
Area closures include Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and Cliff Point campgrounds.