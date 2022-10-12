BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firearm restrictions are being implemented on some lands in Gallatin County due to continued misuse on State Trust lands.
Ongoing issues have been documented and staff with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are taking the restrictive actions after posting notices that firearm use on the parcels could be restricted if property damage and safety risk continued.
According to the DNRC, documented complaints and damage on the two sites involving recreational shooting include litter/debris left on the land, private property damage and public safety concerns.
Starting Nov. 12, Firearms will be restricted year-round on all state trust land located south and east of Axtell Anceney Road.
A temporary firearm restriction will be in place Nov. 12 through Nov. 25, for fence, water well, and solar panel repair and lease evaluation.
Firearms will be restricted annually from April 15 through June 30 during the grazing season to allow for active grazing, fence repair and general lease management activities.
“While nearly all accessible State Trust Lands are open to the public for recreation with the required license, restrictions on recreational activity are sometimes necessary when the situation becomes unsafe or lessees are no longer able to use the land in accordance with the terms of the lease,” said Erik Eneboe, acting Bozeman Unit Manager.
The DNRC says negligent firearm use that creates an immediate threat to public safety, livestock, or private property should be reported to the local sheriff’s office by calling 9-1-1.
Other recreational use violations or misuse of State Trust Lands should be reported by calling 1-800 TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668) or submitted online at https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont.
“Montana State Trust Lands are working lands managed to generate millions of dollars in revenue annually for Montana students and other beneficiaries. The ability to generate income from these lands is being jeopardized by the intense recreational shooting taking place,” said Eneboe. “The restrictions allow for the land to generate income through grazing leases, while maintaining access for recreation. However, if additional abuses occur or the current abuse continues, it is the duty of the DNRC to take additional action that could mean further restrictions.”
“Each of us has a responsibility to care for State Trust Land and we need the public’s help to keep each other accountable. Please report all misuse to Fish, Wildlife and Parks enforcement or the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office,” said Eneboe.
