BOZEMAN- Firefighters from the Montana Department of Natural Resource and Conservation deployed their fire shelters as the Bridger Foothills Fire burned through their location.
Extremely active fire behavior trapped the firefighters on the fire near Bozeman the DNRC says prompting the firefighters to deploy their fire shelters.
After the fire passed, three firefighters were able to safely walk out of the fire area and were transported to Bozeman Health for further medical evaluation.
The firefighters have been released and will soon return home to their families.
“Training and safety are the foundation of our Fire Protection Program,” said DNRC Director John Tubbs. “Our firefighters did exactly what was expected of them in a dire emergency and thanks to their quick action, I am relieved to report they have been released and will soon be reunited with their loved ones.”
“Our firefighters are dedicated to protecting Montanans from the devastation of wildfires,” said Governor Bullock. “Yesterday was an example of their leadership and bravery in the face of extreme danger and a reminder to us all how dangerous their job is. I want to thank them for their service and wish them a rapid recovery.”