Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday.
Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street.
Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner on the outside.
Crews searched the inside of the home and checked for an extension. Other crews assisted as backup and did an overhaul of the structure.
No one was in the home during the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was cleared by 6:15 a.m.
An investigation is underway.
