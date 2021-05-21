Firefighters work to put out blaze in Norris home

NORRIS, Mont. – A two-story home in the small town of Norris is completely gutted from a Friday morning fire.

Madison County Emergency Management Fire Warden Joseph Brumell said the family made it out safely and the American Red Cross is coming to help them out.

Brumell said the Harrison, Pony, Norris & Summit Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Madison Valley Fire Department called in a mutual aid request from Gallatin Gateway Fire Department and Anaconda Fire Department to help out.

Firefighters are still working to completely extinguish the fire and we will update this article when we receive more information.