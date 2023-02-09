Firehouse Subs opens on Montana State University campus

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Firehouse Subs has opened on the Montana State University campus.
To kick off the opening, the new restaurant will donate a minimum of $5,000 from 100% of sales on Monday, February 13 to The Help Center, a local 24/7 suicide, crisis and resource line that has been serving Gallatin County for over 51 years, according to a release from Firehouse Subs.
“I am honored to bring Firehouse Subs to MSU and kick off the opening with a fundraiser to support The Help Center,” said Catron. “We all know someone directly or know of someone who has been affected by suicide and I want to bring as much awareness to this local crisis prevention organization as I can.”
Student Body President Lucas Oelkers, Student Body Vice President Isabella Roccisano and the school’s mascot Champ the Bobcat will be at the Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the opening of the new location.
