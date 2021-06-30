BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fireworks, recreational burning and open burning have been banned in two high fire hazard areas in Gallatin County due to dangerous fire conditions.
The Gallatin County Commission says commissioners approved an emergency ordinance Wednesday that bans those fire-related activities in the Big Sky Fire District and the Hebgen Basin Fire District in the West Yellowstone area.
The emergency ordinance is effective immediately and will automatically expire after 90 days unless rescinded sooner by the county commission.
Several districts in Gallatin County have banned open burning within their districts. You can find the latest information on which districts currently have bans on the Gallatin Burn Permits website here.
In addition to the burn bans, people are also being told to know what fireworks restrictions are in their area before considering shooting off fireworks.