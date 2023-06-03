FIRST ON NONSTOP: J. Crew Factory coming to Gallatin Valley Mall

BOZEMAN, MT- This Gallatin Valley Mall recently celebrated its 43th anniversary as an anchor in our community, the mall says the key to success is evolution and transformation.
It was announced recently that they would undergo a $50 million remodel and a name change.
But with their transformation and evolution comes new stores into the area.
It soon will be called Gallatin Crossing and will feature doctors offices, the brand new Whole Foods which just opened, and several brand new storefronts.
One of those store is a J.Crew factory outlet.
A business insider article from late 2022 predicts that by 2027, there will only be around 150 malls across the U.S. that is down from the current 700.
The owner of the Gallatin Valley Mall tells nonstop local, his mall will not be closing its doors anytime soon and will continue to evolve and grow to meet the needs of the community.
