BOZEMAN, Mont. - Today at Sacajawea Middle School from 4 to 10 PM law enforcement from all over Gallatin County will be conducting first responder training for an active killer situation.
It will look very concerning to those unaware so the City of Bozeman wants to let people know not to panic. There will be over a dozen emergency response agencies to practice working as a cohesive unit in a worst-case-scenario situation. The exercise will hit on topics such as victim retrieval, transport, treatment, and transfer.
Emergency response agencies participating include:
- Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office
- Gallatin County Emergency Management
- Gallatin County 911
- Bozeman Police Department
- Belgrade Police Department
- Montana State University Police Department
- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
- Montana Highway Patrol
- Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Authority Police
- Bozeman Fire Department
- Central Valley Fire Department
- Hyalite Fire Department
- Big Sky Fire Department
- Amsterdam Rural Fire District
- Hebgen Basin Fire Department
- Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire District
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center
