BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County 911 was alerted of an SOS sent by a hunter who had broken their leg in Big Sky Saturday morning.
At 10:40 am, the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center alerted Gallatin County 911 they had received the alert from a satellite communication device.
Communication was established with the device owner, and it was determined they had broken their leg while navigating rough terrain near the Albino Lake Trail in Big Sky.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section, Valley Section, and a Big Sky Fire Department responded to assist with the call.
Ground teams were deployed to the hunter with ropes and a one wheeled litter, while another team deployed from the Eldridge Trailhead on a four-wheel drive side by side.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports teams faced difficult terrain and harsh weather while attempting the backcountry rescue in snowy and icy conditions.
It reportedly took teams several hours to locate, assess and evacuate the hunter.
The hunter was evacuated on the one wheeled litter, before being taken on the side for transport back to the trailhead.
They were then taken several miles down the trail to the Big Sky Fire Department Ambulance and ultimately transported to Bozeman Health for further evaluation.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the hunting party for being prepared with not only a satellite communication device, but for being adequately dressed for the changing weather and long day in the elements,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue writes.
