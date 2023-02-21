Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of Missoula Avalanche Center Missoula MT. ...AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED BY THE MISSOULA AVALANCHE CENTER... 07:19 MST Mon Feb 20 2023 The Missoula Avalanche Center in Missoula has continued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Missoula MT - MT 061 (Mineral County)...MT 063 (Missoula County)...MT 077 (Powell County) * WHAT...The avalanche danger has risen to high and will remain elevated throughout the day today and possibly tomorrow. * WHERE...The southern Missions, southern Swans, and Rattlesnake Mountains. * WHEN...In effect from Mon 07:19 MST to Wed 07:00 MST. * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snow combined with wind has created widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult https://missoulaavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches in a combination of wintry mix and early Tuesday morning snow bands. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with any snow band. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow and flash freeze of area roadways possible. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches possible. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

