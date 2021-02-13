WEST YELLOWSTONE - Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to a fire early Saturday morning in a two-story home on Gibbon Street in West Yellowstone.
When crews arrived on the scene heavy smoke was pushing out of the eaves and flames were seen inside.
According to the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, the fire self vented through the roof by the time the first line was pulled and 360 was completed.
Master streams were implemented after a defensive strategy was determined. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Nobody was inside the home the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District says.
Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District thanked several agencies, saying they cannot function independently.
“These types of events are a clear reminder of vulnerability, and they stress the importance of having good fire/smoke detection, and escape plans within our own homes," Hebgen Basin Rural Fire wrote. “We worked our firefighters for many hours on this one. They did an amazing job, and no one got hurt.”
Hebgen Basin Fire responded to a working fire early this morning in a two story single family dwelling on Gibbon ST, in...Posted by Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District on Saturday, February 13, 2021