VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. - A mass casualty training event will take place with first responders in Madison County in the first half of 2022.
Law enforcement along with multiple fire departments, hospitals and emergency medical services will be included in the training.
“The incident training will provide the Sheriff’s Office and the other agencies with experience in handling mass casualty incidents. Mass casualty incidents can range from bus accidents to structure fires. This training will help us identify weaknesses and give us the opportunity to correct them,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.
More information on the training will be forthcoming.
