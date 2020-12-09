BOZEMAN- People are being asked to take a different route as first responders are on the scene of a ‘serious’ accident in Bozeman.
The accident is at the intersection of North 19th Avenue and Tschache Lane.
According to Bozeman Fire, the accident involves two cars, including a rollover and a reported entrapment.
At this time it is unknown if anyone is injured.
