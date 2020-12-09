Accident at North 19th Avenue and Tschache Lane
Bozeman Fire

BOZEMAN- People are being asked to take a different route as first responders are on the scene of a ‘serious’ accident in Bozeman.

The accident is at the intersection of North 19th Avenue and Tschache Lane.

According to Bozeman Fire, the accident involves two cars, including a rollover and a reported entrapment.

At this time it is unknown if anyone is injured.

🚨Bozeman Fire on scene of a serious two vehicle accident including 1 rollover and reported entrapment.🚨 Intersection of...

Posted by Bozeman Fire on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Tags

News For You