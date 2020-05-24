UPDATE 5/24 @5:58 PM: The person Gallatin SAR was searching for has been found. The trail and parking lot have reopened for recreationists.
---------------
BOZEMAN- A search is underway at the College M trail in Bozeman for a missing person.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue was called out around 2:30 this afternoon to the trail.
They’re using helicopters and ground teams to locate the person.
Bridger Canyon Fire, AMR paramedics, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene.
The trail is closed and the parking lot is not allowing vehicles right now.
This is a developing situation - we have a reporter on the scene and we’ll keep you updated both on-air and online as we learn more.