BOZEMAN, Mont. - A grant is helping Montana State University (MSU) and partners with a five-year project designed to train school and mental health counselors to work in rural Montana.
In a news release, MSU said the $4.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will be used for the Rural Mental Health Preparation Practice Pathway Partnership.
The partnership aims to increase the diversity, training, employment, retention and effectiveness of mental health service professionals in rural, remote and tribal communities in Montana. The project expands on a previous and similar grant-funded project MSU and its partners began in 2019.
“We are very pleased to receive this grant and continue the work of recruiting, preparing and retaining counselors to work in Montana’s rural areas,” said Rebecca Koltz, the grant’s principal investigator and a counseling professor in the MSU Department of Health and Human Development in the College of Education, Health and Human Development. “We look forward to working to increase the number of trained counselors from diverse backgrounds and to ensure that these counselors are trained in culturally appropriate and evidence-based inclusive practices.”
Through the project, individuals enrolled in graduate-level counseling and counselor education programs at MSU and UM will be prepared to provide high-quality counseling services in rural, remote and tribal settings in Montana.
MSU says it expects the project to produce 60 school and mental health counselors, with half coming from MSU and half from UM. An additional goal is that 40 of those trained counselors will be hired for, and accept, counseling positions in those areas of the state.
Anna Elliott, associate professor of counseling in the MSU Department of Health and Human Development, said isolation is one of the reasons students don’t stay in rural areas.
“It’s actually pretty easy to get students invested in working in rural environments once they start to realize the strengths and benefits of living in a small community, but not feeling like you have other people to talk to and connect with as you’re managing complex systems, small towns and dual relationships is a challenge,” Elliott said.
According to Koltz, most of the grant funds will support the graduate students in their studies and post-graduation placement, including lodging, travel and living expenses during a 10-month internship they must complete before graduation. The funds will also support the supervisors who are overseeing the students’ work at the rural sites.
You can find out more about the project on MSU’s website here.
