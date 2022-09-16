BOZEMAN, Mont. - The annual Fix Up Festival is a chance for neighbors to help neighbors by repairing houses for those who are not able due to physical or financial limitations.
Created 13 years ago by Cathy Fisher and her neighbor who was ready for a new challenge and wanted to give back to the community. They plan on fixing up 11 houses this Saturday, which will make it over 123 homes since they began. They will do almost anything these houses need. Fixing roofs, floors, stairs, siding, plumbing, electric, and even helping with the garden. They focus on those who need it the most in the greater Bozeman area.
"Our focus is on the elderly and disabled, as well as veterans and then single moms with children in the home," Said Fisher, founder of Fix Up Festival.
People apply for the Fix Up Festival and the crew does an assessment of what is needed around the house and what can be done in a day (hopefully). Each house has a project manager and group of volunteers to lead the work. They gather the materials needed for repairs months in advance and plan to make it as efficient and quality work as possible.
They will have a total of around 125 volunteers this year. Fisher said they most likely can't take any more volunteers this year because the project has been in plans but it never hurts to reach out just in case they need an extra body, if you're interested.
If your home could need repairs, and you qualify, applications are due by April 1 every year, but you can apply year round for your house to be assessed. Houses must be owned by the person living in it and be between Belgrade-Gallatin Gateway-Bozeman general area.
A lot of the work they do makes these homes safer to live in, energy efficient and warmer. Fisher said that one recipient told her that the work they did made her house, a home. The work they do is life-changing for these people who simply could not afford to fix it, that is why everything they do is completely free to the homeowner.
They are also interested in donators to help fund the projects. Some of the work they do can be very expensive and need assistance from the community. If you are interested in applying your house or would like to volunteer for the Fix Up Festival you can visit their website here.
