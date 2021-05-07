GALLATIN CO., Mont. - A flash flood watch will be in place in basins within and immediately downstream on the Bridger Foothills burn scar Friday, the National Weather Service alerted.

According to the Gallatin County Emergency Management, the flash flood watch will be in place from 3 p.m. through Friday evening.

The flash flood watch only includes the Bridger Foothills burn scar area, other Gallatin County cities are not included.

GCEM said residents living in basins within or downstream on the Bridger Foothills burn scar should pay attention to fluctuating conditions throughout Friday evening. Be prepared to take action in the event of a flash flood warning.