Flavor of Frisco: Bobcats head to Texas, what you need to know

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&