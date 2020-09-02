BOZEMAN, Mont. - Tech companies are finding a new home in the Gallatin Valley. And even in the middle of a pandemic, one is expanding.
FLIR Systems employs a little over 50 Montanans in Bozeman right now, but with their expansion to a new facility they'll have the ability to nearly double that number.
While many tech companies work to develop things that are unnatural, FLIR (which stands for 'forward-looking infrared' cameras) actually grows something: crystals. Those crystals are used to make laser technology that's used by the military, medical professionals, and everyday people.
On Wednesday, Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte toured the site of the new FLIR building off of 19th St. in Bozeman.
The growth of tech companies in the Gallatin Valley has naturally evolved the city's culture.
"I think high tech is a great balance to the natural resource industry in the state of Montana," says FLIR's Laser Operations Vice President Randy Equall. "[It] provides great growth opportunity for wages and opportunity for grads coming out of our university systems here."
FLIR hires many of their employees straight out of Montana State University, but it's also bringing people with different perspectives from out-of-state into the valley.
The new FLIR building is expected to open for workers in fall 2021.