Flood advisory for parts of Park County

LIVINGSTON- The Yellowstone River in Park County is right now a fast-moving and dangerous river.
Flood levels have not affected roads or destroyed homes, but people who live in the area say the river is blown out.
Greg Coleman, director of Park County Emergency Management, says floating or boating on the river at this point is very ill-advised, and urged residents to be responsible.
The damage has been minimal so far for homes and businesses.
Water levels were expected to finally hit flood stage this Sunday with a flood advisory going into effect this afternoon.
The county has set up a handful of sandbag stations for residents at the Park County Fairground and Pine Creek Fire Station.
Ace Hardware donated some sandbags that can be picked up for free at the Water Department- 330 Bennett Street in Livingston.
