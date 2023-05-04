BIG SKY, Mont. - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Foo Fighters and popular alternative/indie musician Lord Huron will be headlining the 2023 Wildands Festival at the Big Sky Events Arena.
Lord Huron will be headlining Saturday, Aug. 5, and the Foo Fighters will be headlining Sunday, Aug. 6, the band's first show in Big Sky.
Other bands and artists who confirmed they will play at the festival throughout the weekend include e The Breeders, Taipei Houston, James McMurtry, Regina Ferguson, and comedians Orlando Leyba and Forrest Shaw.
A release from Outlaw Partners said the 2023 Wildlands Festival will be the larges fundraising event in support of river conservation in the nation's history, and it teamed with actor Tom Skerritt, American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force (GRTF).
“I am grateful to partner with Tom and his team, American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force to host one of the biggest events in Big Sky,” Eric Ladd, Founder and Chairman of Outlaw Partners, said in the release. “We will make history this summer with one of the most iconic rock bands of all time in an intimate and beautiful setting for a very important cause.”
The 15-time Grammy Award winning Foo Fighters stepped into the world-wide rock scene in 1995, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 by Paul McCartney, according to the release from Outlaw Partners.
"Lord Huron’s retro influences and evocative performances, which combine western, folk rock, americana and pop melodies will be an exciting act to cap off the second night of the three-day festival," Outlaw Partners' release said. "The alternative rock of The Breeders, James McMurtry’s guitar licks, Taipei Houston and Regina Ferguson will enhance this lineup."
“We are proud to be a part of this historical event with such celebrated musicians,” Scott Bosse, Northern Rockies Director of American Rivers, said in Outlaw Partners' release. “This will only enhance awareness of our ongoing efforts and larger goals to preserve our rivers nationwide.”
“Preserving rivers has been a lifelong passion for me, and I’m honored to partner with Outlaw Partners to increase awareness of the importance of river conservation through this special Wildlands weekend,” Tom Skerritt said in Outlaw Partners' release.
“The support of the Big Sky community to invest in our work and in the solutions for the Gallatin River is critical to our success," Kristin Gardner, Chief Executive and Science Officer of the Gallatin River Task Force, said in Outlaw Partners' release. "To be a part of such a monumental event for river conservation provides tremendous potential in raising awareness about our community resource.”
Pre-registration for Wildlands Festival tickets will be May 4 at 10 a.m. through Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. and will operate on a lottery system. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public May 11 at noon.
