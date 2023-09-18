Belgrade, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department sent out a food safety alert for a possible foodborne illness outbreak caused by food consumed from the Belgrade Fall Festival on September 16.
Based on the information GCCHD has at this time, the suspected cause of the outbreak thus far is the beef brisket from the festival. It is advised that anyone who still has leftover beef brisket should dispose of it.
"At this time, it is unclear what pathogen has caused the illness," Gallatin County Health Department posted to thier Facebook Monday, September 18. "This appears to be an isolated incident and the event organizers have been fully cooperating with the health department’s investigation."
GCCHD investigates all possible foodborne illnesses in the County, and the department is still at an early stage of this investigation.
If you were at the Belgrade Fall Festival and ate festival food, you are asked to please complete one of the two forms by the GCCHD linked below based on your experience.
- If you ate at this event and experienced foodborne illness symptoms, please complete this online form: https://form.jotform.com/232604713682051
- If you ate at this event but DID NOT experience symptoms of foodborne illness, please complete this online form: https://form.jotform.com/232605326937055
You also have the option of calling the health department at 406-582-3100 to provide your information.
We will keep you updated as any new information is released about the breakout.
