BOZEMAN, Mont. - The food truck fleet in Bozeman is continuing to grow with the addition of La Vaca Mariposa at the Seventh Avenue food truck parking lot.
The industry as a whole is growing, too. According to Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, food trucks were a $1.2 billion industry in 2022. They project the industry will grow 6% annually between 2022 and 2030.
On any given afternoon in Bozeman, there are five food trucks at the Seventh Avenue parking lot serving customers their snacks and lunches.
La Vaca Mariposa opened at the beginning of June and owner Jovanna Granados said the response from the public has been positive.
Granados said she knew there were other Venezuelan families living in Bozeman, but now she has met even more and knows all of them.
“All the people say to me, ‘wow the food is [the] same my grandmother makes,’ and this is really good for me,” she said.
There are a lot of benefits to opening a food truck as opposed to a sit-down restaurant. For one, operators can move to find and meet their customer base, and partner with events to provide on-site prepared food.
They are also cheaper to open than restaurants. According to Toast, a point-of-sale company and blog, food trucks cost on average between $50-175,000 to open. Restaurants cost on average $375,500 to open, varying by size and other factors.
For Granados, the food truck is a great foot in the door for expanding her business later down the line.
“I [would] like [to] open the restaurant. But the restaurant for me is more expensive. Now I have this food truck,and, in the future, I [would] like [to] open a restaurant here in Bozeman,” Granados said.
Her current truck will stay on Seventh Avenue, because moving it requires other trucks to move. She also said she would consider opening another food truck to move around and go to events, while the original stays put.
The process for getting the truck opened was long. Granados first moved to Bozeman seven years ago, opening a cleaning business when she got here. To get the truck working, she needed a mobile vending business license through the city. This is different than a standard business license. She also needed the health department license and liability insurance.
To operate in the Downtown Business Improvement District, food trucks also need the downtown mobile license endorsement, to go with the mobile vending license.
La Vaca Mariposa’s menu is vast, offering empanadas and arepas with many different fillings, pasteles, Venezuelan hamburgers and hotdogs, and cachapas.
Granados said the response from not only Venezuelan Bozeman residents, but from the whole community has been great.
“I like that some people in Bozeman know that Venezuelan food is really delicious. Some people come here and try the food and say, ‘wow, it’s really delicious,’” she said.
La Vaca Mariposa is open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 pm. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
