Foreign exchange program needs host families in Southwest Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A foreign exchange program is looking for families to host international high school students for the 2022-2023 school year.
The international students are 15 to 18 years old, speak English and are traveling from Europe, Asia and South America to learn more about the American culture.
Students can attend any public high school in Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks, Ennis or Livingston.
Host families are required to provide a room, board, meals, transportation and a loving environment.
Southwest Montana ICES Local Coordinator, Sierra Drake said, "One of the coolest things about the program is that students are hand-selected by the host family. I call myself the matchmaker because I talk to the host families and find out about their interest and their family and then I look through our database of students and help find them the perfect student for their family."
Host families can be anyone from a single parent or adult, family with kids, or even a couple who is empty nesters and just sent their kids off to college.
Each student has health insurance and spending money for clothing, a cell phone, activities and travel.
In addition, host families are eligible to receive a tax deduction.
The family application process includes a complete online application, check references, background checks, and a home visit for an in-person interview.
To learn more about hosting an exchange student, please contact local coordinator, Sierra Drake - sdrake@icesusa.org or visit
