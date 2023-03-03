Foreigner announces concert date in Bozeman Monday, Sept. 25

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Legendary classic rock band Foreginer will be performing a live concert at the Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Monday, Sept. 25.
The concert date in Bozeman is a part of Foreigner's The Greatest Hits tour.
A release from MSU said the band has come out with nine studio albums debuting their first in 1977. Sixteen of their songs have made the top 30 chart with half of those becoming top 10 hits.
The British-American band is known for their popular '80s hits including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You.”
MSU's release said, "With over 40 years in rock and roll, Foreigner’s albums are listed on Billboard’s Top 200. The band’s songs stream almost 10 million times each week, according to the band’s website."
Tickets will be going on sale Firday, March 10 at 10 a.m. online costing $49.50 to $149.50 before fees.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
