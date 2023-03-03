Foreigner announces concert date in Bozeman Monday, Sept. 25

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Intermittent snow showers continue through this evening. Expect brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow, with reduced visibility, and winds gusting to 30 mph. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and variable road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&