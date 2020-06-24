BOZEMAN, Mont. - Environmental activists and the Custer Gallatin National Forest are at odds over a project that will clear out old growth forest from an area close to a favorite outdoor spot in Bozeman: Kirk Hill Nature Area.
An environmental dispute all centers around the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project.
The project aims to protect water from Hyalite Reservoir, which provides around 80% of Bozeman's water.
What's at stake depends on who you ask. The Forest Service says every assessment it's done shows the highest risk for the watershed comes from ash and sediment that's washed into the water from wildfires. The Forest Service says the only way to keep the watershed accessible for wildland firefighters - and to protect the water itself - is to clear timber.
Activists disagree and say the logging is not only unnecessary, but will only increase fire danger by drying out the forest and increasing wind speeds through the area. They also believe that even if the project worked, it's not worth losing the old growth forest in the area and changing it for decades to come.
Activist Phil Knight is trying to gather 2,500 signatures to oppose the project.
Part of the petition reads: "Kirk Hill does not need logging. We need the old growth forest of Kirk Hill. We need nature sanctuaries, not roads and stumps."
Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen responded to that claim, saying in part: "We recognize the sensitivity. It's hard to see the landscape maybe change in the community, but we feel like it's very important to move forward with the project to help the need of protecting our municipal watershed.
While the logging won't affect the lower loop trails on Kirk Hill - which is on land that's owned by Montana State University - it will affect the ridge of the hill and areas adjacent to it.
"There are some individuals who don't support the project and it's easier to talk about the project in those terms I guess, that we're logging on national forest," says Lewellen. "But the purpose and need truly is: it's a project to reduce severe and extensive wildfire in the lower portions of these watersheds."
The Forest Service has already started marking trees for clearing. The project is expected to officially begin at the end of the summer or early fall.
Montana Right Now reached out for direct comments from activists but did not hear back by news time.