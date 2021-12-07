BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forest Service workers will be burning debris piles in the Hyalite drainage near Bozeman and Red Lodge Tuesday.
A release from the U.U Forest Service said crews from the Bozeman and Beartooth Ranger Districts, of the Custer Gallatin National Forest are conducting the burn to reduce hazardous fuels.
“The Bozeman district is happy the recent snowy conditions up Hyalite Canyon are providing a much-needed window for burning the debris piles around Blackmore trailhead, Maxey Cabin, Edsall Cabin, Hood Creek Youth Camp and Hood and Chisholm campgrounds,” Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger, said in the release. “The debris piles we’re burning were generated from the road project that has occurred the past two seasons in Hyalite Canyon.” Hyalite Canyon is also part of the wildland urban interface and removing these piles of flammable material helps to also protect our wildland urban interface areas.