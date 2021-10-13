BOZEMAN, Mont. - Thanks to recent moisture in the area, Forest Service fire crews are going to start burning debris files starting mid-October.
Debris piles are the byproduct of vegetation management activities occurring within wildland-urban interface areas, and removing these piles helps protect wildland-urban interface areas.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest says work will be done throughout the winter months and will be done around the Bridger Foothills Fire area, Fairy Lake Road and the West Yellowstone community.
Before ignition, firefighters will monitor the weather closely to help ensure good smoke dispersion and that there is a low risk of fire spread.
Work is intended to be done so individual debris piles will be mostly consumed in one day to help limit the smoke impact.
Smoke from some of the debris piles may be visible during operations.
For more information, you can contact the Hebgen Lake Ranger District at 406-823-6961 or the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520.