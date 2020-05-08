Fork and Spoon delivering almost 100 meals an evening amid the outbreak

BOZEMAN- Normally Fork & Spoon hosts a Mother’s Day brunch to help fund its efforts to reduce hunger in the Bozeman area.
This year, Bozeman’s only pay-what-you-can restaurant is asking participants to donate the value of a ticket, with the full amount of that investment used to prepare and deliver meals in Bozeman.
On most nights during the outbreak, the restaurant will send out over 100 take-out meals.
All meals are provided at no charge to anyone who visits the restaurant for their takeaway service.
The meals are community funded, through events like Mother’s Day Brunch.
The HRDC which operates Fork & Spoon is asking community members to make a Mother’s Day donation in place of the $28.00 ticket.
You can follow this link to contribute.