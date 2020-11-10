BOZEMAN, Mont. - Local candidates and elected officials in the community presented $10,000 to the HDRC's Fork & Spoon Tuesday.
Fork & Spoon is Montana’s first and only pay-what-you-can restaurant.
"We operate a dinner service where folks come in, anybody comes in, pays if they can, over pay to pay it forward, or receive a meal for free who don't have the ability to pay," Zach Brown, Fork & Spoon's evening lead, said.
Due to COVID-19, the dining room is not open to public.
Fork & Spoon is continuing to offer takeout meals from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. every Sunday through Friday. The number one priority is providing people in the community with local healthy and nutritious food.