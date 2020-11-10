BOZEMAN, Mont. - Local candidates and elected officials in the community presented $10,000 to the HDRC's Fork & Spoon Tuesday.

Fork & Spoon is Montana’s first and only pay-what-you-can restaurant.

"We operate a dinner service where folks come in, anybody comes in, pays if they can, over pay to pay it forward, or receive a meal for free who don't have the ability to pay," Zach Brown, Fork & Spoon's evening lead, said.

Due to COVID-19, the dining room is not open to public.

Fork & Spoon is continuing to offer takeout meals from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. every Sunday through Friday. The number one priority is providing people in the community with local healthy and nutritious food.

You can help out the community by donating here.

Tags

Locations

News For You